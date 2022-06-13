Berenberg Bank Cuts Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target to €60.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CODYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €71.00 ($76.34) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($78.49) to €76.00 ($81.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
