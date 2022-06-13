Berenberg Bank Cuts Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target to CHF 42

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

