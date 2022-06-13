Berenberg Bank Raises Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,540

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,430 ($17.92) to GBX 1,540 ($19.30) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) target price on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,281.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,072.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.79. Energean has a 1-year low of GBX 599.50 ($7.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,437 ($18.01).

In other news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 103,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($16.37), for a total transaction of £1,350,482.36 ($1,692,333.78).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

