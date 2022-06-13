Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 346.43% from the company’s previous close.

ECO stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.95. Eco has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.54). The stock has a market cap of £86.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

