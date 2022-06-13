Berenberg Bank Reiterates €264.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €264.00 ($283.87) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
ALV traded down €6.88 ($7.40) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €182.50 ($196.24). 1,817,582 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €206.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €210.00. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a one year high of €206.80 ($222.37).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
