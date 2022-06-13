Berenberg Bank Reiterates €264.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €264.00 ($283.87) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV traded down €6.88 ($7.40) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €182.50 ($196.24). 1,817,582 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €206.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €210.00. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a one year high of €206.80 ($222.37).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.