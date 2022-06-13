Berenberg Bank Trims CRH (NYSE:CRH) Target Price to €46.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €56.00 ($60.22) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRH. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.49.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. CRH has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

