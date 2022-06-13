Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.82

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.82 and last traded at $68.93, with a volume of 35255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,822 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

