Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.82

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.82 and last traded at $68.93, with a volume of 35255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,822. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

