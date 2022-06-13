BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

BEST stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. BEST has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BEST by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 2,316,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BEST during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BEST by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 108,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BEST by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

