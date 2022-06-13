Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the May 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,500 shares of company stock worth $108,225. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $540,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTTX stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

