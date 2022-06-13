Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 43.9% in May

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 343,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth $100,115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWMX stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $459.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.12. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Betterware de Mexico ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $9.31. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

About Betterware de Mexico (Get Rating)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

