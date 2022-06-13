Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,760,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BYOC opened at $0.00 on Monday. Beyond Commerce has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Beyond Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Commerce (BYOC)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.