Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,760,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

