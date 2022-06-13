B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 749,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. CWM LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

