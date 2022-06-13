Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.26

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.26 and last traded at C$13.56, with a volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

