BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.43

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 10189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.
