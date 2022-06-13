Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BILI. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $26.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($3.64). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

