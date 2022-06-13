Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down to $117.85

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.85, but opened at $110.00. Bill.com shares last traded at $105.55, with a volume of 12,328 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,664 shares of company stock worth $13,106,028 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bill.com by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.