BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

BMRN opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

