BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $70.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded as low as $71.52 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 17485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.08.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 400.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

