BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $70.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded as low as $71.52 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 17485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.08.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,024,677.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 400.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
