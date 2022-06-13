Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BGI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,311. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

