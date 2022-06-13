Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Purchases 120,000 Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,405,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 352,400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,395,504.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,967. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

