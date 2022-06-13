Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLKLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

