BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.45

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 13864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 281,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after acquiring an additional 855,039 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)

–

