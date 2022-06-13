BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.45

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 13864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)

