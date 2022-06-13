BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Down 46.3% in May

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $10.80. 10,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,534. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
