BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 75.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 903,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 388,687 shares in the last quarter.
EGF stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
