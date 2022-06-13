BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in May

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

