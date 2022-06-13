BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in May

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:BNY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
