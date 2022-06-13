BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 40.1% in May

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 77,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 246,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

BBN opened at $19.54 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

