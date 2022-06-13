Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGX opened at $12.15 on Monday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

