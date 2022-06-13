Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. 53,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,952. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.