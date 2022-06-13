Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 38.3% in May

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 380,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 175,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 110,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $13.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

