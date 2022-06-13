Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:BGB traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 142,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,804. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.