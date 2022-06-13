Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

NYSE:BGB traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 142,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,804. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.