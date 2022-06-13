Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 1,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 249,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

BXSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

