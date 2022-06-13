Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 1,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 249,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
BXSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.