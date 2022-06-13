Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.72

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 12779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a market cap of $600.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,670 shares of company stock worth $188,311.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Blend Labs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

