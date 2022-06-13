Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.72

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 12779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,670 shares of company stock worth $188,311 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Blend Labs by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 193,550 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

