Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.61

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 21189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The company has a market cap of $608.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.