Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDCO stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Blue Dolphin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.