Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCOGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDCO stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Blue Dolphin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

