Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Insider Sells £40,138.80 in Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Scott sold 30,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £40,138.80 ($50,299.25).

LON:BSIF traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 132 ($1.65). 1,574,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.52. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 116.60 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.50 ($1.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £654.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

