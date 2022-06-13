Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 197,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $90,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $1.23 on Monday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.