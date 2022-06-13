Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,127 shares of company stock valued at $597,712. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.