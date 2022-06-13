BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $8.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.61. The stock had a trading volume of 229,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,346. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

