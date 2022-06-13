BMO Capital Markets Cuts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $63.75

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $63.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLAN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Anaplan by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

