BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,504. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,792. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

