BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $74.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $84.17.
