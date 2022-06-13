BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $74.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $84.17.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

About BOC Hong Kong (Get Rating)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.