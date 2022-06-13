Boeing (LON:BOE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.91

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.91 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 115.91 ($1.45), with a volume of 7446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.45 ($1.62).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £692.81 million and a PE ratio of -14.12.

About Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

