Boeing (NYSE:BA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.93

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.93 and last traded at $116.21, with a volume of 141206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.37.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

