Boeing (NYSE:BA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $115.93

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $115.93 and last traded at $116.21, with a volume of 141206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

