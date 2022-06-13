BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.90

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BOK Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $2,490,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 36.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 87.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 124.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.