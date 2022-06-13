Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $22.10 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

