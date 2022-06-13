Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
About Bonterra Resources (Get Rating)
