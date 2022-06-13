Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

